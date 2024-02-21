Ajarmeh, 'Campaign Against Gaza Genocide' Review Efforts To Stop Israel's Atrocities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) - Killing of children and women, collective punishment, as well as destruction of the health system and headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) by Israeli occupation forces is considered a war crime and genocide, Head of Lower House Palestine, MP Firas Ajarmeh, said.During the committee's meeting Wednesday with a number of members of "Campaign against Gaza Genocide," Ajarmeh noted importance of Jordan's role and its international moves, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to achieve victory for the Palestinian cause and mobilize international and regional efforts to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza.According to the committee's statement, Ajarmeh pointed to the popular and official position to support steadfastness of the Palestinian people, who are now facing double international standards in dealing with international humanitarian law.For their part, the campaign members valued the King's role in supporting the Palestinian cause and rejecting attempts to displace Gaza people.The campaign also briefed the committee on their measures to put pressure on international organizations to denounce Israeli genocide in Gaza.Additionally, the campaign stressed continuation of its efforts to urge world bodies to take urgent steps against Israel's atrocities, achieve an urgent ceasefire, and provide sufficient assistance to Gaza people.