Helix & Gene Launches Comprehensive Corporate Wellness Program

GREAT NECK, NY, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Helix & Gene, headquartered in Great Neck Estates, New York, announces the global launch of its comprehensive corporate wellness programs. These innovative programs are designed to enhance employee health and workplace efficiency, leveraging a blend of high-quality coaching and advanced wellness systems."Our aim at Helix & Gene is to create a healthier, more productive global workforce," states Sam Balooch , CEO of Helix & Gene. "With health coaching available five days a week, our '12 Pillars of Health,' and access to over 900 virtual classes via the 'Zen57 System,' we're dedicated to empowering employees worldwide. Our weight loss programs, scientific scale, app for data tracking, and DNA analysis with custom reports are tailored to meet the diverse needs of today's global businesses."These wellness solutions, focusing on improving employee well-being and reducing healthcare expenses, are now available to organizations worldwide. They are designed to be seamlessly integrated into any corporate structure, regardless of location.Getting Started with Helix & Gene's Wellness ProgramsTo begin the journey towards a healthier corporate environment, businesses can contact Helix & Gene for a consultation. The process starts with an assessment of the company's specific needs, followed by a customized plan that aligns with their health and productivity goals. The implementation involves setting up the necessary infrastructure and providing access to Helix & Gene's comprehensive resources and tools.Impact on Employee Health and Corporate CultureImplementing Helix & Gene's wellness programs has shown significant positive impacts on employee health, leading to increased productivity, reduced healthcare costs, and improved overall workplace morale. Businesses that have adopted these programs report a noticeable improvement in employee engagement and a reduction in sick days.Future Goals and VisionHelix & Gene is committed to continuous innovation in corporate wellness. Looking ahead, the company aims to expand its offerings, integrating emerging health technologies and practices to stay at the forefront of employee wellness.About Helix & GeneHelix & Gene, with its global outreach, specializes in corporate wellness. Our programs enhance health and efficiency in corporate teams, leading to reduced healthcare costs and a more productive work environment.For more information about Helix & Gene and our corporate wellness programs, visit helixandgene or contact:Support TeamHelix & Gene...516-467-4817helixandgeneMore details about the specific offerings and how to get started can be found on their Corporate Wellness page.

