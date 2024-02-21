Machintel Joins Elite Sponsors At Liveramp's Rampup San Francisco 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet Machintel at RampUp SF 2024 for top data-driven marketing insights and professional tips to elevate your marketing success.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Machintel , a leader in B2B marketing solutions , proudly announces its sponsorship of RampUp 2024, hosted by LiveRamp. Taking place from February 27-29 at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, this premier event is a focal point for professionals in the marketing world, aiming to master the evolving landscape of data-driven marketing .Machintel joins the cohort of companies like Snowflake, Google, AWS, TikTok, Acxiom, LinkedIn, and others as proud sponsors for the 2024 edition of LiveRamp's RampUp conference. The conference this year expects over 2,000 attendees, 60% of which with the job title of Director and above, from across the world and comprising the world's leading tech companies, brands, data providers, media, and agencies.Last year, Machintel debuted among the top data companies, establishing itself as one of the most trusted and successful data providers out of the 2000+ tracked by Datarade, as ranked by reviews and customer interest.Connect and Learn with the Best in Marketing at RampUp 2024RampUp 2024 is not just an event; it's a convergence of ideas, strategies, and innovations shaping the future of marketing. With Machintel's sponsorship, attendees are invited to dive deep into discussions about navigating marketing in a post-cookie world, leveraging AI, and utilizing intent data to drive decisions that result in higher engagement and conversions.According to Jessica Shapiro, CMO at LiveRamp (NYSE), RampUp is all about "the connections we make, because we know that it's about technology and people coming together. That's when the magic happens. That's when we come up with new business ideas. That's where we take things further. That's how we grow our businesses."Machintel's Bryan Gissiner, Vice President of Sales, agrees.“Sponsoring RampUp 2024 puts us at the heart of the data-driven marketing conversation, alongside top companies - and it's great timing,” Gissiner said.“Now is the best time in history to lean full-force into data-driven, and my main priority for the week is to show other companies the easiest and best ways to do it.”Gissiner added that data-driven strategies are the number one tactic he would recommend marketing teams learn more about in 2024, because they transform insights into action, allowing businesses to anticipate customer needs, optimize campaigns in real time, and achieve unparalleled ROI in an increasingly competitive market.Why Machintel is a Must-See at RampUp 2024:Machintel's philosophy of“marketing, but smarter” aligns with the forward-thinking nature of RampUp. We bring to the table unparalleled expertise in AI and data-driven strategies, ensuring that every marketing move is not just targeted but also highly impactful. Our global reach, with an audience in 190 countries and leveraging 275+ million contacts, combined with our track record of over 4,500 annual campaigns, underscores our ability to blend reach with precision.Attendees can connect with Machintel and other leading figures in the industry through the LiveRamp app, a comprehensive platform for all event information and networking opportunities. This app allows participants to message one another, set up meetings, and stay updated on the latest event developments.Join Machintel at RampUp 2024 to explore the latest in data-driven marketing and connect with industry leaders. This is your opportunity to gain insights from the forefront of marketing technology and strategy, ensuring your marketing efforts are as smart, targeted, and effective as possible.About Machintel:Machintel leads the way in transforming B2B marketing through technology, intelligence, and creativity. Machintel is among 20 of the world's leading data providers that are part of Truthset's Data Collective along with companies like Epsilon, Experian, Porch, and TransUnion. Our commitment to innovation and customer success has established us as a preferred partner for businesses looking to elevate their marketing strategies. With a proven track record of driving results, Machintel is where smart marketing starts.For more information on RampUp 2024 and to join the ranks of marketing's best and brightest, please visit .

