SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2024 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG ) intends to announce its fourth quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at .
The call details are:
Toll Free – North America +1 888 886 7786
Local – Toronto +1 416 764 8658
Conference ID 39021057
Registration for the listen-only webcast is available at the following link:
About Signet:
Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a Purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, JamesAllen, Rocksbox, Peoples Jewellers, H. Samuel, and Ernest Jones. Further information on Signet is available at . See also , ,
, , , , , ,
, , .
Investors:
Rob Ballew
SVP, Investor Relations
+1 336 202 1203
[email protected]
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media:
Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]
