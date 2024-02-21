HALIFAX RECOGNIZED BY BLUWAVE AS A 2024 TOP PRIVATE EQUITY INNOVATOR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax") announced today that it received a

BluWave

2024 Top Private Equity Innovator Award, which recognizes select private equity firms for exemplary innovation and leadership.

BluWave's third annual Top Private Equity Innovator Awards recognize the top 2% of private equity firms that differentially embrace proactive due diligence, transformative value creation, modern private equity firm operations and corporate citizenship practices.* BluWave, which partners with more than 500 leading private equity firms, is the business builders' network for private equity grade due diligence and value creation needs.

"We are honored to be recognized by BluWave for the third time," said Chris Cathcart, Managing Partner at Halifax. "We aim to create value for companies by building on what entrepreneurs and managers have already developed and enhancing their strategies to amplify their growth plans. Halifax's experience and resources help us unlock opportunities where we can play a role in fostering leading, sustainable businesses."

The BluWave 2024 Top Private Equity Innovator Award recipients were selected by a cross-functional committee that assessed candidates in consultation with a broad universe of limited partners, investment bankers, industry thought leaders and service providers in the private equity ecosystem. The committee evaluated more than 5,000 private equity firms and utilized more than 75 different factors, incorporating more than 400,000 data points.

Private equity firms were assessed across the following criteria:



Proactive due diligence practices

Transformative value creation

Embracement of ESG Modern private equity firm operations

"The 2024 top private equity innovators are providing differential leadership in the world of business," said Sean Mooney, founder and CEO of BluWave. "Their innovative practices are strengthening companies, creating jobs and catalyzing a rebound in our economy."

For further information on the BluWave 2024 Top Private Equity Innovator Awards, including the selection process, selection criteria and recipients, please visit bluwave/awards .

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit .

About BluWave

BluWave is the Business Builders' Network for private equity-grade service provider needs. The company's platform combines AI, technology and data with concierge-like consultative support to expertly connect businesses with proven providers across due diligence, value creation and prep for sale. The BluWave VettedTM network is an invite-only ecosystem of top-tier service-providing groups and individuals. Based in Nashville, Tenn., BluWave ranks as one of America's fastest-growing companies and today serves hundreds of leading private equity firms and their thousands of portfolio companies.

Visit

BluWave to learn more.

*BluWave, LP has not received investment capital from and holds no ownership interest in the PE firms evaluated or recognized under the PE Innovator awards program. BluWave received no compensation from any of the PE firms in connection with this awards program. BluWave, however, may otherwise provide services to the PE firms and/or portfolio companies, but BluWave confirms that its assessment of the PE firms was independent of any such service arrangements. Top 2% in the PE industry is based on BluWave's review of the more than 5,000 PE firms in the U.S. and Canada, from which the 82 private equity firms were selected as award recipients.

