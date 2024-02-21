Cambium Networks 6 Ghz Fixed Wireless And Enterprise Wi-Fi Enable Service Providers In Canada To Expand Outdoor Gigabit Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ePMP 4600 is the first 6 GHz outdoor fixed wireless solution to receive ISEDC certification

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks

(NASDAQ: CMBM ), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced that service providers, enterprise, and industrial network operators in Canada will soon be able to deploy greater than 1 Gbps speeds with ePMP 4600 6 GHz outdoor fixed wireless

and 6 GHz-ready Wi-Fi solutions. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISEDC)

has issued approvals for both the AFC and for ePMP 4600 radios. Cambium Networks has also completed integration verification between the final approved AFC software and the final approved ePMP software.

The ePMP 4600 is the first outdoor fixed wireless solution to achieve ISEDC certification. Broadband service providers planning to expand their networks can place orders with Cambium Networks resellers now. "Wireless ISPs in Canada are able to deliver gigabit speeds to business and residential customers using 6 GHz," said Martin Keding, President, Rat River Technologies , a Winnipeg-based integrator offering broadband design, training, and support services. "First Nations communities will be adding this service in their networks this month."

Ready for 6 GHz FCC certification

"New spectrum is a game changer for broadband service providers and network operators, but there is much more to success than offering high speed in new spectrum," said Morgan Kurk, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Service providers can set themselves apart by using LIDAR-based planning tools , centralized cloud management with AI-enabled monitoring , and Quality of Experience (QoE) optimization

to deliver exceptional business and residential connectivity."

ePMP 4600 6 GHz fixed wireless broadband technology

In November, Nextlink Internet announced that they will expand service with Cambium Networks' ePMP 6 GHz fixed wireless broadband to reach locations in low-density rural areas.

The ePMP 4600 is the fourth generation of Cambium's ePMP platform and supports the entire 6 GHz spectrum (UNII-5 and UNII-7). Millions of Cambium Networks ePMP radios have been deployed globally leveraging this proven, scalable technology for over 10 years. The ePMP platform delivers scalability with up to 120 subscribers per sector, interference tolerance with MU-MIMO and beam-steering, and capacities of up to 4 Gbps per sector. With the ePMP 4600, operators can affordably deliver service in either low-density rural areas or high-density suburban areas, with low TCO aligned to market economics.

ePMP 4600 platform differentiators:



Scalability and interference mitigation based on its unique air interface.

Over the air efficiency with 802 standard and overlays

ePMP features such as TDD synchronization, SmartQoS and frame optimization. Noise isolation with orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA), multi-user multiple-input, multiple-output (MU-MIMO) in both the uplink and downlink directions, and TDD synchronization.

PMP 450v 6 GHz fixed wireless broadband technology

Service providers with existing PMP 450 networks can increase capacity and service levels with the new PMP 450v

to leverage the higher capacity of the 6 GHz spectrum. Doing so simultaneously supports increased demand from business and residential locations without upgrading the equipment at the subscriber location. This is a win-win for both service providers and their customers.

"The PMP 450v access point is backward compatible with the PMP 450 subscriber modules," said Matt Mangriotis, Senior Director Product Management, Cambium Networks. "A single access point upgrade expands the network into the 6 GHz frequencies without any change to the existing 5 GHz network." Watch this video

for more information.

PMP 450v platform differentiators:



Operating frequency from 5.15

GHz to 7.125 GHz in a single radio

Hardware that supports channel widths up to 200 MHz

4x4

MIMO technology in the access point to maximize throughput

4x4

MIMO high-performance subscriber module 2-carrier aggregation enabling flexible and seamless expansion into 6

GHz, while maintaining 5 GHz existing networks

XE3-4TN outdoor Wi-Fi 6/6E

The XE3-4TN

is a high-performance tri-radio outdoor access point designed for demanding enterprise and municipal outdoor Wi-Fi use cases including Wi-Fi hot spots, outdoor events or campus roaming. Support for 6 GHz is made via a software-defined radio that operates in either 5 or 6 GHz, providing flexibility in activating operation in the 6 GHz band at an appropriate time based on band certification and client availability.

XE3-4TN platform differentiators:



Software-defined 5

GHz/6 GHz Wi-Fi to optimize network migration to 6 GHz

6

GHz operation pending spectrum availability

High performance 6.6

Gbps aggregate Wi-Fi data rate

2.5

GbE and 1 GbE uplink ports with 30W PoE out External antennas for multiple directional and

omni-directional coverage options

AFC will be used to prioritize service and protect incumbent licensed microwave links that are using the 6 GHz spectrum. Cambium Networks equipment can operate across the entire 6 GHz spectrum allowed by the AFC system. Cambium Networks' ePMP 4600 and PMP 450v solutions are compliant with frequency coordination processes with the XE3-4TN undergoing compliance certification.



