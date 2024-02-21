(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting applications for its Small Business Executive Training Program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners looking for professional development need look no further than SBA's T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined Program . This transformative initiative offers small business owners across the United States a unique opportunity to accelerate their business growth through an intensive, executive-level training program.

Continue Reading

SBA's T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined Program Opens Applications for the 2024 Cohort

SBA T.H.R.I.V.E. 2024 Flyer

Post this

T.H.R.I.V.E. stands for Train, Hope, Rise, Innovate, Venture, Elevate. The program combines online learning with in-person sessions, focusing on leadership enhancement, strategic financial management, market innovation, and cultivating a thriving company culture. Over a six-month period from late June, 2024 to December, 2024, participants will engage in an interactive curriculum, receive coaching from experienced business experts, and develop a three-year strategic growth action plan.

Among last year's participants, 96% would recommend T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined to a peer, and 92% gained additional knowledge and insights from the curriculum . The program delivers customized engagement, problem-solving, and peer-to-peer interaction. It fosters a business ecosystem among peers, government leaders, and the financial community. It helps build sustainable and scalable businesses that promote local and national economic development.

"T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined is an energized and excellent opportunity for emerged U.S. small business owners to gain the additional knowledge and tools to diversify and grow their revenues and scale," said U.S. Small Business Administration Associate Administrator Mark Madrid. "In addition to a curated curriculum, this innovative cohort model creates the magic of small business owners learning from, networking with and nurturing peer-to-peer encouragement with other like-minded small business owners.

We look forward to another successful year of this program!

Since its inception this initiative has trained nearly 9,000 small business owners, creating over 11,000 jobs, generating nearly $1 billion in new financing, and securing over $4 billion in government contracts.

Outstanding!"

Interested applicants can learn more and apply online at sbathrive. The program will commence on June 18, 2024, promising a journey of learning, growth, and unparalleled business transformation.

Applications will be accepted through April 28, 2024. More information is available at T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined , and local SBA District Offices.



The program is being executed by Isom Global Strategies (IGS), a woman-owned small business with 25 years of federal program management and public education. IGS CEO Towan Isom said, "We know what small businesses want and need. We've led many small business programs, including for the U.S. Department of Commerce, the National institutes of Health, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and more. The program is innovative and disruptive, and the feedback is compelling. We're so excited to enter year three of the program."

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations.

Please visit to learn more, or follow us on

X ,

LinkedIn

&

Instagram

About Isom Global Strategies

Isom Global Strategies (IGS) is a full-service marketing and program management agency, founded in 1996. IGS proudly takes the lead in rolling out and administering T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined programming with a focus on a tailored entrepreneurial education. IGS is a woman-owned, SBA-certified small business with over 25 years of experience in government contracting, program management, public education, conference planning, strategic communications, and management consulting.

Please visit to learn more, or follow us on

LinkedIn & Instagram .

Media Kit T.H.R.I.V.E. 2024

SOURCE Isom Global Strategies