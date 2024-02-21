Capsida Biotherapeutics To Present At Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsida Biotherapeutics ("Capsida") today announced that Peter Anastasiou, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference which is being held virtually February 28-29, 2024.

Mr. Anastasiou's presentation will take place on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 2:15PM ET.

The Capsida corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company's website at .

About Capsida Biotherapeutics

Capsida Biotherapeutics is an integrated gene therapy company developing treatments for rare and common diseases across all ages. Capsida's new class of engineered adeno associated virus (AAV)-based delivery technologies enables a broad range of therapeutic modalities, including DNA, RNA, gene editors, vectorized antibodies and other genetic cargoes, to be systemically delivered to specific organ systems while simultaneously limiting exposure to non-targeted organs. Capsida's proprietary capsid engineering and broad IP estate allows for identification and development of capsids with tropism for any tissue or cell type. The company's initial focus has been delivering therapeutic cargoes intravenously to the central nervous system (CNS) with high transduction levels to the desired tissues and cells. The company is developing a pipeline of both wholly owned programs in CNS and partnered programs with AbbVie (CNS and broad range of ophthalmic disorders), Lilly (CNS), and CRISPR Therapeutics (CNS). Capsida was founded in 2019 by lead investors Versant Ventures and Westlake Village BioPartners and

originated from groundbreaking research in the laboratory of Viviana Gradinaru, Ph.D., a neuroscience professor at Caltech. Visit us at

.

SOURCE Capsida Biotherapeutics