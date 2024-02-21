Sintana Energy Ranked #1 Energy Company On 2024 TSX Venture 50 List Amid Major Light Oil Discoveries In Namibia's Orange Basin

TSX Venture 50 recognizes the top 10 companies from each of five sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. The companies are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria: share price appreciation, market capitalization growth, and trading value. The 50 companies on the 2024 TSX Venture 50 list had a combined market capitalization of $23, an increase of over $7 over the course of 2023.

Sintana Energy's entry into Namibia in Q1 2022 positioned the company at the center of the world's next great emerging hydrocarbon province. Since, over 11 billion barrels of original-oil-in-place have been discovered by TotalEnergies and Shell in offshore exploration blocks in the Orange Basin that are directly adjacent to those in which Sintana Energy maintains an indirect interest.

In January 2024, Sintana Energy announced two significant light oil discoveries in the Mopane-1X exploration well in which Sintana has an indirect interest. (Refer to news release here and here .) These new discoveries underscore the region's vast potential, with resources estimated at up to 10 billion barrels of original-oil-in-place in the Mopane prospect alone. The finds are part of initial exploration efforts within Petroleum Exploration Licence 83 (“PEL 83”) in the region, and are among multiple blocks that Sintana has an indirect carried interest in. The PEL 83 exploration campaign is led by Galp Energia, holding an 80% interest, alongside National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) and Custos Energy (49% indirect ownership by Sintana) with 10% interests each.

"We're thrilled to be the top energy performer in the 2024 TSX Venture 50," said CEO Robert Bose. "Our recent successes in the Orange Basin demonstrate the timeliness of our entry into Namibia and have dramatically transformed our portfolio from a group of as-yet-unknown options to a high-potential indirect interest in a world-class discovery, enhanced by a considerable number of further prospects and options. We thank the TMX- Group for supporting our growth and progress.”

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities on five large, highly prospective, onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, and also in Colombia's Magdalena Basin.

