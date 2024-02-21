Niobay Metals Closes Option Agreement To Acquire Foothills Property

In accordance with the Option Agreement, NioBay Metals has made the initial $40,000 cash payment and issued 1,250,000 common shares of the Company (the“Common Shares”). The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Option Agreement are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate.

In addition to others properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

