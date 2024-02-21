Interfield Global Software Inc. To Accompany Canadian Trade Commissioner Service To PDAC 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interfield Global Software Inc. (CBOE CA: IFSS) (the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of three business corporations from the United Arab Emirates to accompany the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service at the upcoming Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada in Toronto (PDAC) on March 3rd to 6th 2024.



“We are honored to participate alongside the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service at this prestigious event and will be meeting directly with more than a dozen top tier Mining Corporations from around the world. These sessions are organized by the Trade Commissioner Service and will be beneficial to the growth of Equipment Hound and Toolsuite” says Steele Hemmerich President.

About PDAC

PDAC 2024: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

The annual award winning PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada brings together up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, business opportunities and fun.

Since it began in 1932, the convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 700 speakers.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on Cboe Canada (CBOE CA: IFSS) and operates in Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC (“ Interfield Solutions ”).

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company's flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company's flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Harold Hemmerich”

Harold Hemmerich, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Phone: +971 50 558 8349

Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 303 919 2913

