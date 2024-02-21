Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.30 Per Common Share

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.17 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company's common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol“SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company's website at .

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.