North Media Annual Report 2023: Invitation To Earnings And Investor Calls

21 February 2024

Following the release of the Annual Report 2023 on 28 February 2024 North Media will present its financial results on two calls on 29 February 2024 .

The earnings call will take place on 29 February at 11.00 (CET) .



On the call, North Media CEO, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, and CFO, Kåre Wigh, will comment on the Group's financial and operational performance and take questions. The earnings call will be conducted in English.

Please register and follow the event here .

For participation via phone, please use one of the following numbers:

Denmark: +45 78 76 84 90

Germany: +49 302 178 9327

Norway: +47 21 95 63 42

Sweden: +46 812 410 952

United Kingdom: +44 203 769 6819

United States: +1 646 787 0157

(Pin: 363566)

The investor call will take place on 29 February at 14.00 (CET).

Also at this call Lasse Ingemann Brodt and Kåre Wigh will comment on the financial and operational performance and take questions. This call will be hosted by HC Andersen Capital and will be conducted in Danish.

Please register for the event here

For further information, please contact

Kåre Wigh, CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, ...