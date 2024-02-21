Single-Use Bioreactors Market To Reach USD 10.72 Billion By 2030: Trends, Challenges, And Future Directions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Single-Use Bioreactors Market

The Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market Is Experiencing Rapid Growth, Fueled by Growing Demand for Flexible and Cost-Efficient Bioprocessing Solutions

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the single-use bioreactors market, detailing its current size and projected growth. With a valuation of USD 3.01 billion in 2022, Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market is anticipated to reach USD 10.72 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of single-use technologies in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, the rising demand for flexible and cost-effective bioreactor solutions, and advancements in single-use bioreactor design and manufacturing processes. The report also explores emerging trends such as the development of high-throughput and perfusion single-use bioreactors, the integration of sensors and analytics for real-time monitoring and control, and the expansion of single-use bioreactor applications in cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Additionally, it examines regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and regulatory considerations shaping the market. By providing insights into market size, growth projections, and key trends, the report aims to assist stakeholders in understanding and capitalizing on opportunities in the single-use bioreactors market.Single-use bioreactors (SUBs) offer several advantages over traditional stainless-steel bioreactors, including reduced capital investment, lower operating costs, faster turnaround times, and enhanced flexibility for multi-product manufacturing and personalized medicine applications. These disposable bioreactor systems enable biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and academic research laboratories to accelerate process development, scale-up, and production of biologics, vaccines, cell therapies, and viral vectors, meeting the growing demand for innovative therapies and personalized healthcare solutions.Major Key Players in the Single-Use Bioreactors Market:.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..Danaher Corporation.Sartorius Stedim Biotech.Merck KGaA.Getinge AB.Celltainer Biotech BV.Eppendorf AG.PBS Biotech Inc..Solida Biotech GmbH.Cellexus.Distek Inc..Able Corporation & Biott Corporation.ABEC.G&G Technologies Inc..Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg Ltd..bbi-biotech GmbH.Stobbe Pharma GmbHGet Sample Report of Single-Use Bioreactors Market:Single-Use Bioreactors Market Growth DriversThe single-use bioreactors market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. One primary driver is the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, as single-use bioreactors offer more flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency compared to traditional stainless steel bioreactors. Additionally, the growing adoption of personalized medicine and cell therapy treatments is creating a need for smaller batch production capabilities, which single-use bioreactors are well-suited to address. Furthermore, advancements in technology have improved the performance and reliability of single-use bioreactors, making them a more attractive option for pharmaceutical companies looking to streamline their manufacturing processes. Overall, these growth drivers indicate a promising future for the single-use bioreactors market as it continues to expand and innovate to meet the demands of the biopharmaceutical industry.Single-Use Bioreactors Market OpportunitiesThe single-use bioreactors market is witnessing significant growth opportunities due to several factors, including the increasing demand for personalized medicine, cost-effectiveness of single-use bioreactors compared to traditional stainless steel bioreactors, and the rising trend of outsourcing biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Single-use bioreactors offer numerous advantages, such as reduced risk of contamination, faster turnaround times for production, and flexibility in scale-up or scale-down operations. The market is also being driven by advancements in technology that have led to improved performance and scalability of single-use systems, making them attractive options for pharmaceutical companies looking to streamline their manufacturing processes. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability and environmental conservation is driving the adoption of single-use bioreactors as they produce less waste and consume fewer resources compared to traditional systems, the single-use bioreactors market presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and end-users in the biopharmaceutical industry.Single-Use Bioreactors Market SegmentationBy Product.Single-use Bioreactor Systems.Single-use Filtration Assemblies.Single-use Media Bags.OtherBy Type.Stirred-tank SUBs.Bubble-column SUBs.Wave-induced SUBs.OtherBy type of cell.Mammalian Cells.Yeast Cells.Bacterial Cells.Other Cells (Insect and plant cells)By Molecule Type.Monoclonal Antibodies.Gene-modified cells.Vaccines.Stem Cells.OtherBy Application.Research and Development (R&D).Bioproduction.Process DevelopmentBy End User.Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies.Academic & Research Institutes.CROs & CMOsOn the basis of molecular type, in 2022, the vaccine segment accounted for a major share of 27.92%. This is mainly due to the COVID 19 outbreak, which has led to an urgent need for the development of virus vaccines. Bio plan Associates projects that there will be a strong increase in the use of single use systems for vaccine commercial production. In response to the pandemic, many biopharma companies are actively engaged in the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines.Based on the application, the R&D segment of the process development industry accounted for 80.27% of the market in 2022. The driving force for market expansion is the use of single use bioreactors in process development. In addition, single use systems are used in all parts of the bioprocessing sector. In approximately 85 % of operations, single use system devices are used for clinical or process development, according to the American Pharmaceutical Review. In both clinical production and research and development, this shows that most single use bioreactors are used.Make Enquiry About Single-Use Bioreactors Market Report:Key Regional DevelopmentIn 2022, North America dominated the regional market with a share of 34.33%. This is due to the fact that there are well established biotechnology companies and key players in this area. Moreover, market growth was supported by the region's increased production capacity. Thermo Fisher Scientific, on the other hand, announced in September 2021 that it planned to set up a new production facility specifically aimed at producing bioprocessing products.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with a compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. Estimates show that half of all new bioprocessing plants worldwide are being built by Asian companies, including domestic competitors and global giant corporations. This is expected to significantly increase the growth rate of the Asia Pacific market for Single Use Bioreactors over the coming years.Key Takeaway from Single-Use Bioreactors Market Study.Single use bioreactors are fitted with more sophisticated sensors and control systems in order to monitor and control the processes real time. This trend is expected to improve the understanding of processes, optimising and improving product quality..The company assesses in detail the market shares, strategies, products, certifications, legal approvals, patent landscape and production capabilities of the most important players..It provides intelligent information on future technologies, research and development activities as well as new product developments.Recent Development Related to Single-Use Bioreactors Market-In March 2023, MarqMetrix introduced its latest 'Single-use Bio Reactor Ball Probe. The impetus for the development of this new product was the growing acceptance of disposable technologies in the biopharma sector. The company was aware of the need for solutions that could reduce the risk of contamination while simultaneously increasing productivity and reducing costs.-In December 2022, Millipore Sigma, a part of Merck KGaA acquired Erbi Biosystems, a prominent manufacturer of bioreactors. This has strengthened the company's product offering and development capacity on a large market, thus strengthening its position in it.Buy Single-Use Bioreactors Market Report:

