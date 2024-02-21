TIME Reveals 2024 Women Of The Year List Of Extraordinary Leaders Working Toward A More Equal World

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TIME to host the third annual TIME Women of the Year Gala, featuring appearances by the 2024 honorees on March 5, ahead of International Women's Day, in Los Angeles, CA

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the annual TIME Women of the Year list recognizing extraordinary leaders working toward a more equal world.

TIME Women of the Year 2024 cover, featuring honoree Greta Gerwig. Photograph by Zoey Grossman for TIME.

The 2024 TIME Women of the Year list features 12 honorees, including: actor, writer and director Greta Gerwig , actor and entrepreneur Taraji P. Henson , artist Andra Day , tennis player Coco Gauff , Global CEO of Chanel Leena Nair , co-founder and leader of Women Wage Peace

Yael Admi , founder and director of Women of the Sun Reem Hajajreh , president and chairwoman of nonprofit Nadia's Initiative Nadia Murad , medical scientist and professor of research on hyperemesis gravidarum Marlena Fejzo , founder and executive director of The Chisholm Legacy Project Jacqui Patterson , U.S. Poet Laureate

Ada Limón , and economic historian and labor economist Claudia Goldin .

The 2024 Women of the Year issue features a worldwide cover highlighting Greta Gerwig , accompanied by an in-depth interview. See the cover featuring photography by Zoey Grossman for TIME here:

Read more about the 2024 TIME Women of the Year: time /woty

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: "The 2024 TIME Women of the Year are all leading the way in creating a more equal world and are making real change through their commitments to the environment, human rights, fair treatment for all people, and more. We are proud to honor and celebrate these remarkable women alongside our partners at P&G, Ray-Ban Meta, Donna Karan, FIJI Water, Campari and Rolex at the TIME Women of the Year Gala."

Of this year's list, TIME Executive Editor Naina Bajekal, Senior Editor Lucy Feldman and Editorial Director Cate Matthews, write: "TIME's annual list of trailblazers who are breaking new ground and fighting for a more equitable future. The 12 women on our 2024 list are pivotal figures from across the globe who have dedicated themselves to lifting up others as they rise."

To celebrate, TIME will host the third annual invite-only TIME Women of the Year Gala on Tuesday, March 5, in Los Angeles. The event will feature appearances and remarks from Women of the Year honorees, the presentation of a TIME Earth Award, as well as a special musical performance by Andra Day. TIME's 2024 Women of the Year gala is presented by founding partner P&G , signature partner Ray-Ban Meta , supporting partners Donna Karan and FIJI Water , exclusive spirit partner C ampari

and official watch partner Rolex .

The annual TIME Women of the Year list is an extension of the special project, launched by TIME in 2020 in partnership with P&G, that highlighted 100 influential women from the past century, as a way of correcting the record and addressing the legacy of the Man of the Year franchise, which only became known as Person of the Year in 1999. See the 100 Women of the Year project here: .

About TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; the website-building platform TIME Sites; the sustainability and climate action division TIME CO2; the new e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.

