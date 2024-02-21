Saudi Arabia OTT And Pay TV Sector Report 2023: Prominent Developments, Revenue Streams, And Subscription Dynamics 2015-2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

New Comprehensive Report Offers Extensive Insights into the Thriving OTT and Pay TV Markets of Saudi Arabia

A focused analysis has been released examining the rapidly evolving landscape of Over-the-Top (OTT) television and traditional Pay TV services within Saudi Arabia. This detailed research provides an in-depth look at prominent developments, revenue streams, and subscription dynamics anticipated to shape the industry through to 2029.

Key Highlights from the Report:



Expert analysis of the key market players and their strategies in the converging OTT and Pay TV sectors.

Trends and forecasts on OTT TV and video revenues with comprehensive breakdowns by Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), Download to Own (DTO), and Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) up to 2029.

Statistics on gross SVOD subscriptions and insights into subscriber churn and retention. Projections of SVOD subscriber count by operator, including detailed figures for market leaders such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Pay TV Market Overview

This newly published material also delves deeply into the Pay TV segment, offering rich commentary on market players and current trends:



Comprehensive graphical representations of TV households distributed by platforms such as digital cable, IPTV, and satellite TV.

An extensive analysis of Pay TV revenues by platform, illustrating the financial trajectory of the sector. Data on subscriber counts per Pay TV operator, providing a snapshot of competitive standings.

These meticulously curated forecasts extend over a span of fourteen years, providing unique longitudinal data that will enable industry stakeholders to make informed decisions. Decision-makers, strategists, and analysts interested in the media and entertainment landscape of Saudi Arabia will find this report rich with actionable insights. The report resonates particularly with the burgeoning demand for OTT services alongside traditional Pay TV offerings, highlighting shifts in consumer preferences and the potential for innovation and growth within the Saudi media sector.

Industry Impact and Opportunities

As digital transformation continues to revolutionize entertainment consumption, this publication offers a timely lens through which to understand the pressing demands and emerging opportunities of Saudi Arabia's digital entertainment sphere. For those monitoring the media evolution or participating in the market, this report provides essential knowledge on critical trends such as subscription growth, platform dynamics, and revenue forecasts. The document released is a must-read resource, anticipated to play a pivotal role in strategy development and market analysis for years to come. As the media landscape further integrates digital offerings, understanding these intricate dynamics becomes ever more crucial.

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

beIN

Disney+

Jawwy TV

Mobily

Netflix

OSN

Shahid Plus StarzPlay

