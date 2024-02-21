Click, Shop, Savor: Animal Model Market Set To Soar Past USD 4.44 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Animal Model market size is expected to reach USD 4.44 billion by 2031 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period (2024−2031), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increased demand for preclinical testing in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, rising investments in drug development and toxicology studies, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating animal-based research, advancements in genetic engineering and precision medicine requiring animal models, and the expansion of research in areas like neuroscience and regenerative medicine that heavily rely on animal models is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Animal Model market, the continued development of alternative in vitro methods and the growing emphasis on reducing animal testing, a shift towards more ethical and humane animal research practices, the increasing use of genetically modified animal models and CRISPR technology, and a rising focus on creating diverse and representative animal models for a broader range of diseases, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

An animal model is a non-human species used in biomedical research to study a specific disease or biological process. Animal models are chosen because they share similarities with humans in their anatomy, physiology, and response to pathogens. This allows researchers to extrapolate the results of animal model studies to understand human physiology and disease better.

Rodents Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Rodents dominates the global online market as they share a significant genetic similarity with humans, making them valuable for studying various diseases and drug responses. This similarity allows researchers to extrapolate findings to human applications more effectively.

Individual Consumer is the Leading Application Segment

The development of new drugs and therapies is a primary driver for the use of animal models. Researchers use animals to test new pharmaceutical compounds' safety, efficacy, and potential side effects. This application segment is critical for pharmaceutical companies in bringing new drugs to market.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The United States has a robust regulatory framework that supports the use of animal models in research, which is essential for the pharmaceutical industry. Regulatory agencies such as the FDA require preclinical animal testing for drug development and approval.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Animal Model market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Animal Model.

Key Developments in Animal Model Market

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., a prominent player in the animal model market, announced the acquisition of Distributed Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and optimization of therapeutic antibodies. This acquisition aimed to enhance Charles River's capabilities in antibody discovery and engineering, providing comprehensive solutions to its customers.

