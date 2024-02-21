RITES Limited Organizes Annual Sports Day Â€ ̃Spardhaâ€TM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, February 21, 2024: RITES Ltd., a prime transport infrastructure consultancy, organized its Annual Sports Day â€ ̃Spardhaâ€TM with enthusiasm and zeal at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, on Sunday. The event, hosted by the RITES' Sports Association (RSA), drew active participation from employees and their families.



The day kicked off with RITES Director (Technical) & RSA Chairperson Dr. Deepak Tripathi administering an oath for sportsmanship and teamwork, setting the stage for a day of spirited athletic contests and community engagement. A variety of sports activities, including track-and-field events, and tug of war, were organized for the staff. At the conclusion of the day, successful participants were honoured with felicitations.





About RITES Limited:



RITES Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning over 5 decades and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.

