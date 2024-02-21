Mangomolo Expands Its Team to Meet Surging Global Demand for End-to-End OTT Video Solutions

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Dubai, UAE, February 21, 2024 – Mangomolo, a world-leading full-service OTT video platform provider, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its team in response to increased demand for its services across key markets around the world. The company has bolstered its workforce by 13%, strategically adding talented developers and dedicated customer support executives to its ranks.



As the demand for high-quality OTT video services continues to soar in regions including Europe, Kuwait, and South Africa, Mangomolo is committed to enhancing its operational capacity to effectively serve broadcasters, systems integrators, and service provider partners. The addition of skilled professionals will enable Mangomolo to deliver unparalleled support and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of each market.



“Our internal expansion supports the growth in global demand for our services. We’re enabling more broadcasters, system integrators and niche creators to capture new revenue and grow their audiences,” said Wissam Sabbagh, CEO at Mangomolo. “Partners appreciate our unique approach to front-end and back-end development with bespoke solutions that drive results. It’s our commitment to our platform, processes and people that drives partnerships and global growth. Our partners’ success is our success, and we’re very proud of that”.



In a strategic move to further strengthen its presence in Europe and accelerate its partner program, Mangomolo welcomes David Cívico as Vice President of Sales, Europe. Cívico brings extensive experience in OTT growth strategies, having previously held positions at industry-leading organisations including du and Cellnex. His appointment will play a pivotal role in driving Mangomolo's expansion initiatives and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships across the continent.



"At Mangomolo, we believe in simplifying the path to OTT success for businesses of all sizes, across diverse global markets," remarked John Tarakdjian, Managing Director at Mangomolo. "Our continued investment in talent and resources reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled value and support to our customers and partners worldwide."



Mangomolo's enterprise-grade OTT platform caters to a diverse clientele, including prominent broadcasters such as Dubai Media Incorporated and South African Broadcasting Corporation. With a comprehensive suite of monetisation options and advanced analytics capabilities, Mangomolo empowers clients to maximise their digital reach and revenue potential across all devices.





About Mangomolo



Mangomolo is a leading provider of end-to-end OTT solutions, that removes the barriers to digital adoption and enables anyone, from national broadcasters to niche creators, to capture new revenue and grow their audiences.



Our processes, people and platform enable you to maximise the value of your video content and deliver new digital experiences. We take all the technical challenges out of your hands, so you can focus on your core business.



Mangomolo already hosts more than 400,000 videos and enables more than 30,000,000 viewers to access over 1 billion streams a month. We have a complete commitment to customer experience, trusted by more than 50 customers worldwide ranging from public TV corporations to large OTT providers.





