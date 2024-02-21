PlanetQuest Unveils Outposts Preview and Offers Chance to Win and Name $25,000 Planet

(MENAFN- Atteline) Imagine playing your favorite video game and then getting to name the next Arrakis, Dagobah or Xandar!



Galactic Entertainment’s debut project ‘PlanetQuest’ is a cinematic multiverse developed by renowned talent from Marvel, Star Wars, and Game of Thrones.

PlanetQuest has reached global popularity, with the first season of its decentralized storyline drawing in over 250k community members to vote on the fate of their universe.

Sign up for the Early Access Preview of PlanetQuest: Outposts and get a chance to win and name the planet featured in its first graphic novel.



Dubai, UAE – 21 February 2024: Galactic Entertainment, a leading entertainment studio headquartered in the UAE, continues to redefine the entertainment landscape with the announcement of the Outposts Early Game Preview. Fueled by the anticipation of its flagship project, PlanetQuest, Galactic Entertainment is poised to offer the audience a first look at Outposts, an early foray into managing planets in the PlanetQuest Universe.

Loren Roosendaal, Founder and Chairman of Galactic Entertainment, is at the forefront of innovation once again, introducing Outposts as an extension of the cinematic multiverse envisioned with PlanetQuest. Roosendaal's extensive background as a serial entrepreneur, coupled with his significant achievements in the space, positions him as a driving force in the evolution of blockchain gaming.



Galactic Entertainment's flagship project, PlanetQuest, aims to create the first cinematic multiverse while fostering an engaged community involved from the project's inception. Renowned writers, video game developers, and artists with experience in iconic IPs like Marvel and Star Wars are crafting the foundation for PlanetQuest. The community, which has rapidly grown to hundreds of thousands of fans in just a few months, actively participates in votes that influence the episodic storyline, which is concurrently being adapted into novels and comics by writers such as Ben Earl, the infamous mind behind Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Daredevil & Echo.

The eagerly anticipated Outposts Preview introduces players to a lightweight planet management strategy game that lets them build out their own worlds, forge alliances, attack foes and shape the story of PlanetQuest. Anyone joining this preview of Outposts stands a chance to win and name an entire planet, valued at an estimated $25,000, which will serve as the backdrop for the upcoming PlanetQuest graphic novel.



Loren Roosendaal, Founder and Chairman of Galactic Entertainment, expressed excitement about the preview, “Outposts is a testament to our commitment to pioneering novel experiences in the gaming realm. It perfectly aligns with Galactic Entertainment's ethos of inviting our community to shape the narrative. The opportunity for fans to name the very planet that will be the canvas for our graphic novel is a groundbreaking move. It not only reflects our dedication to innovation but also underscores the power we give to our fans to become decision-makers in this epic journey of the Galactic Entertainment multiverse. We are pulling back the curtain and inviting our fans to be architects of the fandom project they love.”



As Galactic Entertainment continues to make strides with PlanetQuest, plans for expanding product offerings and collaborations with external IP holders are already in motion. With books, comics, video games, and the potential for series and movies, fans of Galactic Entertainment's multiverse can anticipate an exciting and expansive entertainment experience.

For more information, updates, and to reserve a spot in the Outposts Preview, visit



About Galactic Entertainment:

Galactic Entertainment is a UAE headquartered entertainment studio committed to transforming the entertainment industry by using blockchain technology to, for the first time, provide fans with digital property rights in their favorite franchises. With the core belief that community-driven decisions and ownership will be the new standard for global entertainment, the company has assembled a star-studded development roster with renowned names from the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, and Game of Thrones to realize this vision. Its debut project, PlanetQuest, aims to create a cinematic multiverse from the ground up, with a diverse product offering that includes video games, a decentralized storyline, book, and graphic novel. The games leverage blockchain technology to give gamers full freedom to own and trade in-game assets, from weapons and equipment to entire planets, bringing digital property rights to video games in a move that is expected to drastically change the gaming landscape.





