Petscreening Hires Arlene Mayfield As SVP Of Multifamily Sales

PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced it has hired apartment industry

veteran Arlene Mayfield as Senior Vice President of Multifamily Sales.

Additionally, PetScreening has promoted longtime Vice President of Sales Michael Shytle to Senior Vice President of Single-Family and Growth Markets. The distinct roles for Mayfield and Shytle are emblematic of PetScreening's effort to expand from a general sales team to specialized

teams that focus on particular verticals.

"We're tremendously thrilled to add Arlene and her wealth of industry knowledge to the PetScreening team," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "We know she is eager to spearhead our multifamily efforts and help us continue to make a positive impact in the space. We are equally excited to advance Michael

to this new role, in which he'll help us expand our unique offering beyond the apartment

sector."

Mayfield most recently served as Senior Vice President of National Accounts at Rent., an integrated marketing solutions provider. She spent 30 years with the company and its affiliates and was promoted to the national accounts position in 2020. She oversaw sales activities for 18 national account executives and client service managers, all while maintaining her role as

SVP of Customer and Industry Relations.



Mayfield has made her impact in the industry on the strength of executing sound strategies, guiding high-performing teams and driving revenue. Her flexible and innovative approach has enabled her to keep pace with an ever-changing industry.

"PetScreening is on the leading edge of the technology curve and has the noble mission of not only helping property managers, but also creating more living opportunities for pets," Mayfield said. "It's with great enthusiasm that I join the team, and I look forward to further expanding this wonderful service into the multifamily space. It's our mission to continue to make the platform a must-have for property owners and managers."

Shytle joined PetScreening in Nov. 2020 after a 20-year stint at IBM. The North Carolina native has been one of the company's most visible figures at conferences and additional industry events.

PetScreening is the nation's leading centralized database that analyzes pet-related risk in rental housing. The platform provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who want to live at a rental property.

PetScreening also uses a team of experts to review reasonable accommodation requests for assistance animals for property teams.

