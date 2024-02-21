The Designery To Celebrate A New South Charlotte Location Coming Soon At Local Home Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The owners will be on hand at the Charlotte Home & Remodeling Show Feb. 23-25 to introduce themselves and their new offering to the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Designery , an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, will showcase a new Charlotte, North Carolina location coming soon with an appearance at the Charlotte Home & Remodeling Show at the Park Expo and Conference Center Feb. 23-25.

The Designery South Charlotte owners Craig Ausrud, left, and Tim Gunnels will introduce their new location at the Charlotte Home & Remodeling Show at the Park Expo and Conference Center on Feb. 23-25.

Owners Tim Gunnels and Craig Ausrud believe Charlotte's strong home construction and renovation market will be welcoming to the turn-key installation, demolition services and interactive design features The Designery offers. The Designery South Charlotte team will be at Booth 934 at the home show.

"Charlotte has a lot to offer," Gunnels said. "The city has a healthy lifestyle, it's a safe city and there are a lot of things to do in the area. That makes it attractive for continued growth, but sometimes people can feel overwhelmed when they start a home remodeling project. We believe The Designery's use of virtual reality and quality products helps to take some of the mystery and fear out of the design process."

Ausrud added that The Designery's consultation model and visualization technology aligns perfectly with his and Gunnels' professional backgrounds.

"We discovered The Designery while searching for a franchise opportunity and felt the business model suited our backgrounds and entrepreneurial spirit," Ausrud said. "Once we met the people at the parent company, HomeFront Brands, we knew we had found the right business for us."

Both Gunnels and Ausrud have experience in design and management. Gunnels has a mechanical engineering degree from Louisiana Tech University and a masters in engineering management from Christian Brothers University in Memphis. Ausrud has a degree in mechanical design from Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin and has been trained in business management and lean manufacturing.

The Designery's in-house design expertise and extensive selection of products, including more than 100 cabinet styles, provide advantages to both homeowners and contractors. Its showrooms provide the ideal setting for personal design consultation, material and finish selection, and a virtual reality design view.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner or contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

