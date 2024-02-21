Mission Based Media And Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative Present Brain Health News, A New Health UNMUTED Podcast Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GENEVA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Based Media, a leading health media company specializing in podcasting, in association with the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative (DAC), a first-of-its-kind public-private platform leading an unprecedented worldwide response to Alzheimer's, today announced the release of Brain Health News, a new addition to the innovative Health UNMUTED platform. This series brings together the convening power of DAC with the storytelling and distribution power of Mission Based Media to provide an engaging educational experience.

Continue Reading

Brain Health News features pivotal discussions from the 2024 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Brain Health News features a compilation of pivotal discussions from the 2024 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The podcast-based miniseries reveals the efforts and progress being made on brain health, reflecting DAC's ongoing commitment to addressing one of the world's largest unmet health needs. The podcast is available on the Health UNMUTED website, the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative website, and podcast apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube Music.

Post this

Brain Health News features a compilation of pivotal discussions from the January 2024 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The podcast-based miniseries reveals the efforts and progress being made on brain health, reflecting DAC's ongoing commitment to addressing one of the world's largest unmet health needs.

"It is critical to extend beyond Davos the conversations of global health leaders captured at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting last month. These conversations include ideas to link and scale initiatives across the Global South and North, fostering a worldwide movement towards advancing brain health and eradicating Alzheimer's disease and related dementias," said George Vradenburg, Founding Chairman of the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative.

The Brain Health News podcast enriches the Health UNMUTED library, known for its personal narratives of diverse patient experiences intertwined with expert insights designed to engage, educate and empower listeners in their health journeys.

"Through this special series within Health UNMUTED, we're bringing the critical and forward-thinking dialogue of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting to people all around the world," said Dan Kendall, CEO of Mission Based Media. "This partnership with DAC underscores our shared dedication to fostering global awareness and action in brain health, access to care and health equity."

Mission Based Media and DAC invite listeners to immerse themselves in the Brain Health News podcast, to become informed advocates for brain health and to contribute to the global conversation on Alzheimer's prevention and care. The podcast is available on the Health UNMUTED website , the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative website , as well as podcast apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music and Amazon Music.

About Mission Based Media

Mission Based Media

is an integrated digital media and health content development company specializing in podcasting services. Our mission is to engage, educate and empower listeners with health information that is trustworthy, accurate and objective. With insights from leading health experts and authentic stories from diverse patient and caregiver perspectives, we bring vital health conversations to life.

About the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative

The Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative

is the first global multi-stakeholder collaborative working to prevent the economic, financial and social devastation Alzheimer's presents to patients, caregivers and healthcare infrastructures. Convened by The World Economic Forum and The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer's Disease (CEOi) in 2021, DAC is fueled by a mission of service to the estimated 150 million families and half a billion people who will be impacted by this disease by 2050.

SOURCE Mission Based Media