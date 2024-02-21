Nahdi CEO: “Our purpose motivates us to innovate and create value for our guests, one beat at a time”

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, February 21, 2024: Eng. Yasser Joharji, Chief Executive Officer at Nahdi Medical Company, participated in the Retail Leaders Circle conference held on 19-20 February at the Ritz Carlton Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The conference that came under the theme of "Fearless Innovation: Charting the Next Frontiers," celebrated its milestone 10th anniversary by bringing together influential stakeholders from the retail and commerce sectors.

Eng. Yasser Joharji contributed to a panel discussion titled "View from the Top: Shaping the Future with Purpose," where he shared Nahdi's strategic approach to delivering on its purpose of adding beats to the lives of Nahdi’s Guests every day. During his session, Eng. Yasser highlighted Nahdi's commitment to strengthening its core retail offering for the benefit of its Guests, emphasizing the company's aspiration to become the most trusted and preferred health and wellbeing partner. He underlined the importance of providing Guests with access to a wide range of superior health and wellbeing products and services at fair value, including an expanding portfolio of private label brands and direct import products.

Addressing the question of how being purpose-driven helps a business in times of volatility, Eng. Yasser spoke about Nahdi's focus when it comes to developing an intricate understanding of Guests’ behavior. He imparted insights on how Nahdi achieves this through the utilization of technology, data science, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Moreover, Eng. Yasser outlined the proactive steps Nahdi is taking, including providing high-quality products and services at fair prices, leveraging Nahdi's online and global platforms, in addition to nurturing strategic partnerships with all its stakeholders.

Eng. Yasser further emphasized Nahdi's commitment to creating value for its Guests and stakeholders by enhancing its diversified portfolio and driving key strategic investments.

Eng. Yasser Joharji commented on the company’s strategic-driven approach and said: "At Nahdi, we are dedicated to our purpose of enriching the lives of our Guests every day. By staying true to our commitment and being agile in our adaptation to the evolving needs of our Guests, we continue to drive innovation and value creation in the healthcare sector."

The participation of Nahdi Medical Company in the Retail Leaders Circle conference is a testament to the company’s dedication to leadership, innovation, and purpose-driven strategies in the healthcare and retail sectors.





