Goliath Resources Selected For PDAC 2024 Core Shack, Session A (Sunday, March 3Rd – Monday, March 4Th) Booth # 3104

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath” ) is pleased to announce it has been selected by the PDAC 2024 technical committee to display its core. PDAC's Core Shack provides a unique venue at the world's premier mining convention to display core from new or ongoing projects that are generating exciting drill results. The latest discoveries from around the world are featured along with maps, charts and technical information.



Goliath is focused on further expanding its new high-grade gold Surebet Discovery at its 100% controlled Golddigger Property located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Company has drilled over 65,000 meters of diamond drilling to date, 2021-2023. Goliath has demonstrated the new Surebet Discovery is an extensive structurally controlled mineralized system over a 1.8 sqkm area (>336 NFL fields). To put this significant mineralized zone into size and scale, during PDAC 2024, look at the CN Tower in Toronto and more than triple that for Surebet's length and width. This new discovery has exceptional continuity and gold recoveries of 92.2% using gravity and flotation only at a 327 micron crush (no deleterious elements and no cyanide required to recover the gold).

To learn more about Goliath's exciting new Surebet discovery, we would like to cordially invite you to visit us at the PDAC Core Shack, Session A, Booth # 3104 in the Investors Exchange, Level 800, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building on Sunday, March 3rd – Monday, March 4th; the Company will be exhibiting both days from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited is an explorer of precious metals in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. All its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. The new high-grade gold Surebet discovery at its 100% controlled Golddigger Property located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia is its flagship project.

About PDAC 2024

PDAC 2024: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events and outstanding business opportunities.

Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 700 speakers. Visit PDAC's website for registration/ticketing information.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

* Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are estimated to be 80-90% and AuEq metal values are calculated using: AuEq metal values are calculated using: Au 1924.79 USD/oz, Ag 22.76 USD/oz, Cu 3.75 USD/lbs, Pb 2128.75 USD/ton and Zn 2468.50 USD/ton on December 23, 2023. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath's project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath's Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

