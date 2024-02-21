Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 9.85% To Reach US$17.829 Billion By 2029

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The aerial work platform (AWP) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.85% from US$9.234 billion in 2022 to US$17.829 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the aerial work platform (AWP) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.85% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$17.829 billion by 2029.The aerial work platform market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising demand for safe and effective elevated access solutions across a wide range of sectors. With the expansion of construction, maintenance, and infrastructure projects around the world, aerial work platforms are becoming increasingly important for facilitating jobs at height. Furthermore, severe safety laws and a focus on worker safety are driving market expansion. Technological improvements, such as telematics integration and electric-powered platforms, are increasing efficiency while decreasing environmental effects. Furthermore, increased investments in urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are opening up attractive prospects for market competitors, adding to the overall growth of the aerial work platform market.Aerial work platforms (AWPs) are critical pieces of equipment used in a variety of sectors to give safe and efficient access to high work areas. These platforms, often known as aerial lifts or cherry pickers, come in a variety of configurations, including scissor lifts, boom lifts, and vertical mast lifts. They are commonly used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, and other industries where operations must be completed at height.AWPs provide various benefits, including enhanced production, worker safety, and access to hard-to-reach regions. They allow personnel to easily and precisely accomplish activities such as painting, cleaning, repairing, and installing equipment.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, for example, in February 2023, MEC announced the launch of the new electric NANO10-XD. It's an electric scissor lift with a standard Xtra Deck for navigating small spaces like 2-foot by 2-foot ceiling grids. This tiny lift is designed to minimize environmental effects by reducing the chance of oil leaks with its all-electric lift, steer, and motor system.Access sample report or view details:Based on powered type the aerial work platform market (AWP) is divided into electric and engine-powered aerial work platforms. Electric-powered aerial work platforms (AWPs) are positioned to influence the industry's future due to several significant advantages. For starters, electric AWPs emit zero emissions while in operation, making them environmentally beneficial and comply with increasingly rigorous carbon footprint-reduction standards. Furthermore, because they operate more quietly than diesel or gas-powered competitors, they are ideal for indoor use and noise-sensitive situations. Furthermore, electric AWPs often have lower running costs and require less maintenance, resulting in a cheaper total cost of ownership over their lifetime. With advances in battery technology, electric AWPs now have longer runtimes and faster charging capabilities, increasing productivity and operating efficiency.Based on type AWP is divided into Boom life, Scissor lift, Vertical mast lift, and Personal Portable lifts. The boom lifts segment is predicted to have the greatest CAGR during the projection period. Industrial buildings, such as manufacturing plants, warehouses, and power plants, require frequent maintenance and repair work at elevated levels. Boom lifts provide a safe and effective way for technicians and workers to access and maintain equipment, machinery, and infrastructure. The rising emphasis on preventive maintenance and safety rules is driving up demand for boom lifts in the industrial sector. As a result, such elements are expected to generate growth prospects.Based on platform height the aerial work platform (AWP) market is divided into below 10m,10-20m,20-30m, above 30m. Lifting heights greater than 30 feet account for the biggest market share. Aerial work platforms with lifting heights greater than 30 feet are required for jobs including wind turbine installation, inspection, and maintenance, as well as solar panel installation on rooftops and large-scale solar farms. The expanding renewable energy sector is driving the demand for sophisticated AWPs that can reach new heights. With a focus on worker safety, efficiency, and access to elevated regions, demand for specialized AWPs with larger lifting capacities is expected to rise, propelling the industry forward.Based on application the aerial work platform (AWP) market is divided into rental, construction and mining, government, transportation and logistics, and others. Several reasons are pointing to the transportation and logistics industry becoming the dominating segment in the worldwide aerial work platform market (AWP) in the next years. The transportation and logistics industry frequently entails the transfer and handling of big and bulky commodities, both at warehouses and during transit. Aerial work platforms make it easier and safer to access elevated regions, load and unload cargo, and perform vehicle and infrastructure repairs. These technologies also help the transportation and logistics industries optimize their operations by optimizing workflows and decreasing manual labor. Rapid e-commerce expansion drives up demand for warehouses and distribution facilities.Based on Geography North America is expected to become the leading sector in the Aerial Work Platform market (AWP) in the coming years owing to several factors. One of the primary elements driving the demand is the fast rise of infrastructural projects in both commercial and residential regions. Furthermore, the availability of potential disposable cash and the rapid adoption of equipment such as aerial work platforms (AWP) to maintain a secure and safe working environment for workers are driving the use of these platforms in this region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the aerial work platform market (AWP), that have been covered are XCMG Group, SANY Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., AICHI CORPORATION, Altec Industries, Bronto Skylift, Hunan RUNSHARE Heavy Industry Company, Ltd, HAULOTTE GROUP, Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co, Ltd., JLG Industries, Inc., Manitou Group, Niftylift (UK) Limited, Skyjack, Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co, Ltd., Linamar Corporation, Manitex International.The market analytics report segments the aerial work platform market (AWP) on the following basis:.BY POWERED TYPEoElectricoEngine-powered.BY TYPEoBoom liftsoScissor liftsoVertical mast liftsoPersonal portable lifts.BY PLATFORM HEIGHToBelow 10 metreso10 to 20 metreso20 to 30 metresoAbove 30 metres.BY APPLICATIONoRentaloConstruction and MiningoGovernmentoTransportation and LogisticsoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.XCMG Group.SANY Group.Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.,.AICHI CORPORATION.Altec Industries.Bronto Skylift.Hunan RUNSHARE Heavy Industry Company, Ltd..Dinolift, HAULOTTE GROUP.Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co, Ltd..JLG Industries, Inc..Manitou Group.Niftylift (UK) Limited.Skyjack, Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co, Ltd..Linamar Corporation.Manitex InternationalExplore More Reports:.Vertical Lift Module Market:.Aerial Imaging Market:.Artificial Lift System Market:

