- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the creatinine measurement market was valued at US$294.49 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.38%.One of the key growth drivers to propel the creatinine measurement market during the forecasted period is the increasing prevalence of kidney-related diseases around the world. The global creatinine measurement market is expected to be driven due to the increase in the prevalence of diabetes and chronic kidney diseases, which increases the risk of occurrence as people age. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that more than 1 in 7 US adults in the US, which accounts for an estimated 35.5 million people or 14% of the total US population, is estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD) in 2023. The age group that is most affected by CKD are those people who are aged 65 and above, which accounts for 33.75 of the population in the US. Coupled with the increase in the population of the elderly, the increase in prevalence of kidney-related diseases is expected to increase, driving the need for creatinine measurement solutions, since creatinine measurement devices are known for being used to monitor the function of the kidneys in the human body.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the creatinine measurement market during the forecasted period. For instance, in March 2022, Nova Biomedical announced the launch of their CE-marked Nova Max Pro Creatinine/eGFR meter that can be used for kidney function screening. This tool helped improve kidney care through kidney function screening and early detection of kidney disease in point-of-care settings outside the hospitals. The tool consists of an easy-to-use meter and a creatinine biosensor that measures blood creatinine and calculates the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), which are two important indicators of overall kidney function.Access sample report or view details:The creatinine measurement market, based on type, is categorized into two types- Jaffe's kinetic method, and enzymatic method. Creatinine measurement consists of two methods, which include Jaffe's kinetic method, which involves the mixing of the serum with alkaline picrate and reading the rate of change in absorption through a spectrophotometer, and the enzymatic method.The creatinine measurement market, based on sample types, is categorized into two types- blood/serum, and urine. Blood/serum samples are the most common type of creatinine measurement test done in medical institutions.The creatinine measurement market, based on end-users, is categorized into two types- hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. Medical institutions are the only end-users for creatinine measurements due to the relevance of the kidney and health care of the creatinine measurement in the market.The region is expected to witness significant growth in the creatinine measurement market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the region, the presence of a strong healthcare infrastructure, and the rising awareness of preventive healthcare. The increase in CKDs will drive the growth of creatinine measurement devices in the market since these devices are known for being able to monitor any changes in the function of the kidneys in the human body. The National Kidney Foundation states that an estimated 37 million people in the United States, which accounts for 15% of the total adult population in the US, are affected by chronic kidney disease. The increase in the prevalence of said CKD drives the need for improved and effective kidney care solutions, which include creatinine measurement devices in the market.The research includes several key players from the creatinine measurement market, such as Mayo Clinic, Ilex Medical, Nova Biomedical, Biogenix Inc. Pvt. Ltd., Cayman Chemical, Sigma-Aldrich, Biotec Co., Fujifilm, Fresenius Kidney Care, and Healio.The market analytics report segments the creatinine measurement market using the following criteria:.By Type:oJaffe's Kinetic MethodoEnzymatic Method.By Sample Type:oBlood/SerumoUrine.By End-User:oHospitalsoDiagnostic Laboratories.By Geography:oNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Mayo Clinic.Ilex Medical.Biogenix Inc. Pvt. Ltd..Nova Biomedical.Sigma-Aldrich.Cayman Chemical.Biotec Co..Fresenius Kidney Care.Fujifilm.HealioExplore More Reports:.Organs On Chip Market:.Palliative Care Market:.Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Disease Treatment Market:

