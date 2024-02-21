Container Security Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 22.19% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the container security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.19% between 2022 and 2029.One of the key growth drivers to propel the container security market is the increasing adoption of cloud computing services. The rise in the adoption of cloud computing solutions drives the container security market since cloud-based container orchestration platforms and services have shown an increase in popularity, leading to an increase in the need for security measures for protecting containerized data and applications. For instance, the European Commission stated that the number of cloud computing users has displayed an increase of 4.2% in 2023, most of which were enterprises. It was also stated that 45.2% of EU enterprises integrated cloud computing services in 2023 to host their email systems, storing files in electronic form and office software. This gives rise to the need for enhanced and effective container security solutions for the protection of data and the infrastructure of enterprises.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the container security market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, Veracode, a global leader known for providing application security testing solutions, announced the launch of its enhanced Continuous Software Security Platform, which includes container security. The solution provided was designed to meet the needs of software cloud-native software engineers, which addresses vulnerability scanning, secure configuration, and security management requirements for container images.Access sample report or view details:The container security market, based on components, is categorized into two types- solutions and services. Solutions are software or hardware that is provided by companies to enterprises that require container security solutions. Whereas, services are software and other components that will help the enterprise stay connected through a network, with the security of the data being managed and monitored by the service provider.The container security market, based on enterprise type, is categorized into two types- large and SMEs. All type of enterprises makes use of container security solutions, due to the increase in the adoption of cloud-based security and other related technologies.The container security market, based on end-users, is categorized into seven types- BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce , healthcare, manufacturing, government, and others.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the container security market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the early adoption of containerization technology and the increasing preference for cloud computing services by several enterprises, ranging from large to SMEs. The increasing affordability and ease of deployment of container services in enterprises help further drive the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the increasing support of the government helps drive the growth of the market in the region. For instance, the US Government spent over US$100 billion in 2022 on information technology (IT), which includes US$12 billion on cloud services. The increasing support from the government coupled with the increasing adoption rate of cloud computing solutions in several enterprises will drive the growth of the container security market during the forecasted period.The research includes several key players from the container security market, such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Broadcom, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Qualys, VMware, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., AnchorAnchore, Aqua Security, and Palo Alto Networks.The market analytics report segments the container security market using the following criteria:.By Component:oSolutionoServices.By Enterprise Type:oLargeoSMEs.By End-User:oBFSIoIT & TelecomoRetail & E-commerceoHealthcareoManufacturingoGovernmentoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Microsoft Corporation.Broadcom, Inc..IBM.Amazon Web Services.VMware.Qualys.Check Point Software Technologies Ltd..Aqua Security.AnchorAnchore.Palo Alto NetworksExplore More Reports:.DNS Security Market:.Code Security Market:.IoT Security Market:

