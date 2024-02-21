(MENAFN- The Al-Attiyah Foundation) The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development and the



The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development and the International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation on projects that support the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the battle against climate change.



His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation, and His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber and ICC Qatar, ratified the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Qatar Chamber’s headquarters.



Former Minister of Energy and Industry of the State of Qatar, H.E. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, expressed his pride in the growing relationship between both institutions and outlined the importance of agreements with organisations that share similar objectives and corporate responsibilities.



“With this MoU, the Al-Attiyah Foundation becomes a strategic partner of the Qatar International Chamber of Commerce, including its Energy and Environment Committee,” H.E. Al-Attiyah said.



“As a signatory of the Paris Agreement, whereby the State of Qatar is committed to combating climate change, it is vital for important organisations in the country to work together to mitigate and combat global warming. I am eager to oversee the exchange of knowledge and experience between the two parties as we elevate our cooperation in the coming years,” H.E. Al-Attiyah concluded.



For his part, H.E. Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani welcomed the signing of the MoU between the ICC Qatar and the Al Attiya Foundation. He acknowledged the foundation as a leading institution in the field of energy and development research, emphasizing its contributions to sustainability, environmental conservation, and combating climate change.



H.E. Sheikh Khalifa also highlighted that the Qatar Chamber's embrace of this agreement stemmed from its commitment to enabling ICC Qatar to establish initiatives aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, address key global environmental and energy issues, and urge Qatari companies to adopt sustainability practices.



H.E. expressed his hope that this agreement would serve as a starting point for both ICC Qatar and Al-Attiyah Foundation to achieve the objectives outlined in the MoU and facilitate the sharing of experiences and cooperation in the areas of energy and the environment.



The signed agreement not only formalises collaboration between the Al-Attiyah Foundation and the ICC Qatar but also facilitates the exchange of vital information, experiences, and enhances capabilities between the two entities.



About:



The Al-Attiyah Foundation is a non-profit energy and sustainable development think tank based in Qatar. The Foundation produces industry-leading publications throughout the year and engages world-renowned speakers to participate in high-level dialogue series, conferences, and panel discussions.



The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the world business organisation, a representative body that speaks on behalf of enterprises from all sectors in every part of the world. Central to its mission is the promotion of trade and investment, with the ICC establishing the international framework of rules and codes governing cross-border trade.



By: The Al-Attiyah Foundation.



MENAFN21022024006131013331ID1107880090