Birbank Unveils Novruz Special:“Hədiyyəli Çərşənbələr” Campaign

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) A new campaign has started for customers who have owned Birbank Cashback Mastercard installment card through online channels (Birbank digital bank, birbank and kapitalbank websites) between February 21-27, 2024, will recieve an additional AZN 30 by making their first cashless transactions of 100 AZN or more in the “Hotel” and“Airfare” categories until April 1, 2024.

The earned amount will be credited to the customer's cashback account immediately after the payment. It should be noted that opportunities include installments, POS terminal and online payments.

For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to , 196 Call Centre or the card's Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card, download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text“1” to the 8196 short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit the Birbank centers.