Azerbaijani Fitness Trainer Detained At Moscow Airport Freed (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijani
fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli, detained at Moscow airport at
Armenia's request, has been freed, reliable sources told Trend .
Lawyer Alakbar Garayev said that Zeynalli will return to
Azerbaijan today.
A copy of the charges against Kamil Zeynalli was published in
social networks.
According to the document, Kamil Zeynalli is charged under
Articles 149.1.1, 135.1.1, 135.6.1, 135.11.1, 140.2.2 and 147.1 of
the Armenian Criminal Code:
Article 135. Crimes against humanity
- 135.1.1 - murder
- 135.6.1. - torture
135.11.1 - other inhuman acts causing serious harm to one's
health or severe suffering;
Article 140. War crimes using prohibited means of warfare
- 140.2.2. Ordering or threatening with an order to leave no one
alive during an international armed conflict or non-international
armed conflict;
147.1. Recruiting mercenaries, organizing training camps for
mercenaries, training or learning skills to work as mercenaries,
financing mercenaries, using mercenaries in armed conflicts or
military operations, or participating as a mercenary in armed
conflicts, hostilities, or concerted acts of violence.
Article 149. Aggression
- 149.1. 1. The planning, preparation, initiation, or execution
of aggression by an individual who directs, oversees, or supervises
the political or military operations of a state.
To note, Zeynalli reported about the detention in Moscow on his
Instagram account. He claimed that he was detained and taken to the
police station at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on his way back to
Baku. He noted that according to the Russian police officers, he
was detained due to the fact that Armenia had put him on the
international wanted list.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21022024000187011040ID1107880081
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.