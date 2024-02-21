Two Women Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian drones have attacked the town of Dobropillia in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, injuring two women.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of February 20-21, 2024, the army of the aggressor state struck the town of Dobropillia with two Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles. The strike on residential buildings injured two women aged 37 and 63, who lived in one of the buildings," the post said.

The victims were provided with qualified medical assistance, and the older woman was hospitalized.

In addition, drone debris damaged four cars.

Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the attack. Prosecutors are taking all measures to document war crimes committed by members of the Russian Armed Forces.

Four rescuers wounded in enemy shelling of Donetsk region





The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On February 20, Russian shelling in the Donetsk region killed one civilian and injured eight others.

First photo: Vadym Filashkin / Telegram