National Guard Commander Visits Ukrainian Positions On Eastern Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko has visited the units holding the defense along the front line on the eastern axis.

Pivnenko announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I had an opportunity to communicate directly at the positions and present well-deserved awards to the fighters who firmly hold the designated lines under constant fire and constant pressure from the enemy, day and night, in any weather," he said.

According to the commander, this week alone, fighters with the Burevii, Azov, Rubizh and Khartiia brigades and other units and special operations detachments of the National Guard operating on the Kupiansk and Lyman axis, particularly in the Kreminna forests, and in the Bakhmut sector, have already destroyed more than 50 units of enemy hardware.

In less than three days, National Guard soldiers deprived the Russian invaders of 9 more tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles and more than 30 other armored vehicles, which the enemy used for assaults and the transportation of its personnel.

"Even under such difficult conditions, they inflict irreparable personnel losses on the enemy, destroying warehouses and logistics. It is a considerable strength of spirit, professional skills of each soldier and commander, which enable us to persevere," Pivnenko said.