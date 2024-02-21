BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) Inaugurates UAE Chapter

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE – February 19, 2024 – The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI), a non-profit organization recognized by the United Nations, dedicated to promoting commerce and industry in the BRICS and other allied nations, proudly announces the official launch of its UAE Chapter office. The UAE, alongside Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia, became part of BRICS on January 1, 2024, doubling its membership to 10, with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as the founding members.

Mr. Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman - BRICS CCI expressed his excitement about the occasion, stating, " We are thrilled to unveil the UAE chapter office of BRICS CCI amidst the prestige and allure of Dubai. This momentous occasion reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering global partnerships, bilateral trade and driving economic growth. With the UAE joining the BRICS alliance, the possibilities for collaboration are endless, and we are excited to embark on this spectacular journey together."



The launch of the UAE chapter office holds profound significance as the United Arab Emirates aligns itself with the BRICS alliance, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This marks a pivotal moment in the region's economic trajectory, opening avenues for unprecedented collaboration and growth across diverse sectors.



The distinguished Chief Guest for the event was Mr. Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, UAE. The guest list boasted esteemed representation from BRICS+ nations, including diplomats such as H.E. Sidney Leon Romeiro, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Brazil; H.E. Andrew Tsepo Lebona, Consul General of South Africa in Dubai & Northern Emirates; Mr. Oleg Lavrik, Founder and Vice Chairman of the Russian Business Council; H.E. Aklilu Kebede, Consul General of the Consulate General of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Mr. Ashraf Hamdy, The Commercial Consul at the Consulate General of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and H.E. Reza Amiri, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The dynamic gathering included luminaries such as H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan, alongside influential bureaucrats, diplomats, and businessmen. Distinguished Members of the BRICS CCI Governing Body also graced the event, including Mr. Sameep Shastri, Mr. Ruhail Ranjan, Mr. Prann Sharma, Ms. Ruby Sinha, and Ms. Shabana Nasim.



A ceremonial logo unveiling added a touch of splendour to the proceedings, symbolizing the dawn of a new era for BRICS CCI in the UAE. The unveiled logo signifies the organization's commitment to fostering collaboration and catalyzing economic growth.



Mr. Ansh Virmani, Country Director, BRICS CCI UAE Chapter opened the ceremony stating “With the inclusion of the United Arab Emirates in this esteemed alliance, we are not merely expanding our geographical reach; we are enriching our collective potential with the UAE's unique blend of innovation, strategic vision, and multiculturalism.”



Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of the UAE's esteemed Danube Group, has embraced the role of honorary advisor on the board with great enthusiasm. Reflecting on the significance of this appointment, he stated “BRICS countries which have joined has doubled compared to what it was earlier. And I'm sure more and more countries are going to join, and this will help in improving the economic relationship between all the countries. I want to congratulate all the countries who have joined and wish them all the best.”







