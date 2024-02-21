Omani products draw crowd at Gulfood 2024 in Dubai

(MENAFN- Madayn) Omani companies and factories specialising in the food sector are capturing substantial attention and interest at Gulfood 2024 in Dubai, reflecting the quality and appeal of their offerings. Represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates "Madayn", the Sultanate of Oman is actively present at this leading annual showcase for the global food and beverage industry.



Marketing and sales officials of the participating Omani companies and factories emphasised on the pivotal role played by such international F&B events in enhancing the global presence of Omani products. The officials noted the promising future prospects stemming from their participation, especially as they stand alongside a diverse range of regional and international counterparts, culminating in the signing of commercial contracts and agreements.



Commenting on the significance of participating in the event, Bader Al Rashidi, Marketing Manager at A’Saffa Foods, says, “Participating under the Sultanate’s pavilion, A’Saffa Foods is making its seventh appearance at Gulfood to connect with new clients, explore untapped markets, and stay abreast of latest technologies in poultry and food production. Our booth highlights a diverse range of products including meat, chicken, sausages, burgers, and frozen fruits and vegetables.”



Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Sales Manager at Luban Foods (Delicio), emphasised how Gulfood helps broaden the company’s product outreach by building connections with investors and business leaders globally. “Delicio, which is already present in the GCC markets, aims to expand its reach beyond the region through such international platforms. We can attain this goal owing to the exceptional quality and reputation of Omani products, supported by positive feedback from visitors across the globe,” Al Ghaithi pointed out.



Rami Al Lawati, CEO of Unique Food Solutions (Zaheb), said, “Our company, focusing on meat production, stands as a promising contributor to the Sultanate’s food security. We are gradually aiming for global expansion, evident in our increased presence at Gulfood 2024.”



Al Lawati continued, “From our participation together with the SMEs last year, we are proud this year to participate alongside major players in the food industry. This strategic move is expected to propel ‘Zaheb’ products into various GCC markets initially, with future plans for expansion into Asian and other promising markets. We extend our thanks to Madayn for their continued support to Omani factories, which is crucial in enhancing our global market presence.”



Mohammed Al Balushi, Business Development Manager at Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, stated, "Our presence at Gulfood 2024 focuses on showcasing our new products, including ketchup and the latest line of olive oil. We have begun their production and distribution locally, and Gulfood 2024 serves as the ideal platform to introduce them globally, given its status as the world’s largest event in the food and hospitality sector.”



Al Balushi added, “This exhibition not only allows us to promote our products but also provides valuable insights into the latest trends in the food industry. Moreover, the event offers an excellent opportunity to network with investors and producers worldwide, exploring new markets and expanding the reach for our oil products." Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives is garnering attention at Gulfood 2024 with their expansive lineup of products, featuring olive oil, ketchup, cooking oils, vegetable ghee, pure ghee, butter, and mayonnaise.



Malallah Al Hamadani, Marketing Director at Oman Foodstuff Factory (Al Mudhish), pointed out that the factory consistently prioritises showcasing the outstanding quality of Omani products at international events like Gulfood. “Our focus at Gulfood 2024 is geared towards achieving broader objectives such as effective marketing and promotion of our products, besides enhancing connections with investors, businessmen, distributors, and clients worldwide,” Al Hamadani said.



It is worthwhile to mention that Madayn aims through the participation at Gulfood 2024 to reflect the objectives of the national ‘Made in Oman’ campaign through elevating awareness of Omani products on the global stage, accessing diverse consumer segments across regional and international markets, and fostering connections with key stakeholders in the global food industry.





