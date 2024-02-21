OIC Regrets Security Council’s Failure to Adopt Gaza Resolution

(MENAFN- Editorial) Jeddah, 21 February, 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its deep regret over the failure of the Security Council to adopt the draft resolution to end the brutal Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.



The OIC also regrets deeply the United States’ use of veto against the draft resolution, describing it as a negative reflection of the Security Council’s role in the maintenance of international peace and security, protection of civilians and ensuring delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.



The OIC renews its call on the international community, particularly the Security Council, to assume its responsibilities and take urgent measures to stop the genocide facing the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.







