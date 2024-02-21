118 Palestinians Killed, 163 Injured In Israeli Occupation Attacks In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- At least 118 Palestinians were killed and 163 others injured in Israeli occupation force attacks in Gaza in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Wednesday, Palestinian health officials said that Israeli aggression force commited 11 massacres against families in Gaza Strip, adding that there are victims trapped under rubble and on the streets, and Israeli soldiers are preventing rescue teams from reaching them.

The new casualties raised the death toll to 29,313 and injuries to 69,333 since October 7. (pickup previous)

