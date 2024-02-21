GCC Chief Reiterates Commitment To Oil Market Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Council Cooperation (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi affirmed Wednesday the GCC's keenness on stabilizing global oil markets through cooperating with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

This came in a statement by the GCC's General Secretariat, Wednesday, during Al-Budaiwi's reception of OPEC's Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais the previous night at the GCC's General Secretariat's headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting between Al-Budaiwi and Al-Ghais, they discussed enriching the strong relations between the GCC and OPEC by continuous coordination that aims at stabilizing oil markets during a time of political unrest regionally and internationally that had a noticeable impact on global energy markets, continued the statement.

Al-Budaiwi praised the major efforts by OPEC and its member states through their role in preserving stability in the markets while facing challenges. (end)

