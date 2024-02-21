               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Regrets Veto On Gaza Ceasefire


2/21/2024 7:09:33 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Qatar has expressed regret over the obstruction of a draft resolution submitted by Algeria on behalf of the Arab Group to the UN Security Council (UNSC), calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized the Israeli occupation of Gaza, highlighting its cruel aggression and indifference to the humanitarian conditions in the Strip.
The statement highlighted double standards and varying international community stances towards systematic war crimes committed against Palestinian people.
The ministry added that Qatar plans to collaborate with regional and international partners to achieve an immediate ceasefire and prevent the expansion of war in the region. (end)
