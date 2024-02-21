Kuwait Defence Min. Congratulates Saudi Counterpart On Founding Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister, Defence Minister and acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to his Saudi counterpart Prince Khaled bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the kingdom's Founding Day. The Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef emphasized in the cable his sincerest regards and wishes for prosperity and advancement under the wise leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and his Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud. (end) kda

