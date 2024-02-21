Min.: Japan, Kuwait Important Partners For Decades

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Miyoko Ishigami

TOKYO, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Japan and Kuwait have been important partners, not only in the energy sector but also in economic, cultural, and other areas since the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 1961, Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Tsuji Kiyoto said.

This affirmation came during the Kuwaiti Embassy in Tokyo reception on Wednesday to celebrate the occasion of Kuwait's 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day, which brought some 200 guests including Tsuji.

In an amicable atmosphere, high-ranking officials, political, military, parliamentary and media figures, businessmen, academics, diplomats and representatives of the Japan-Kuwait Society also attended the event.

Tsuji also said the two countries have helped each other as friends when facing historic difficulties.

"In the wake of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, Japan provided a total amount of USD 13 billion of financial aid and dispatched minesweeping units of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force to the Gulf. Following the Great East Japan Earthquake, Kuwait extended us one of the most generous assistances in the world to the affected areas, which includes donation of crude oil worth JPY 40 billion (300 million). Japan will never forget the kind assistance from Kuwait," the official said.

Commending the efforts of Kuwait in sending relief aid to Gaza more than 42 times so far, Tsuji said the both countries are committed to the international efforts for conflict resolution and humanitarian assistance. In addition, Tsuji pledged that Japan will continue to make every effort to cooperate with Kuwait both bilaterally and internationally, based on our shared values.

On his part, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan Sami Al-Zamanan said in his address that Kuwait's independence constituted the historical beginning of its exceptional diplomatic relations with Japan.

The ambassador also extended his sincere condolences to the Japanese people and the victims' families from the destructive earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Japan last month.

"I assured them that the people of Kuwait would always stand by the people of Japan in all circumstances," Al-Zamanan said.

"I want to reiterate my determination to promote bilateral relations to keep pace with the changes and challenges that our world is witnessing today and to preserve the interests of the people of Kuwait and Japan," he said, noting that today's event coincides with several "bloody crises that are sweeping the world."

In a statement to KUNA on the sidelines of the reception, Tsuji stressed that Japan and Kuwait have a special relationship that goes beyond the energy supply and demand. Describing the two countries as "friends in need," Tsuji said they are not just superficial acquaintances, but they try to help each other when their countries are in trouble due to war or disaster. "The current situation in the world is very harsh for both countries. But at such times, I believe it is important to build stronger ties between Kuwait and Japan in order to lead to peace," the official said.

Meanwhile, Natsuo Yamaguchi, Chief Representative of the Komeito party, the junior partner of Japan's ruling coalition, told KUNA that Kuwait is one of the most friendly countries with Japan in the Middle East. "I feel the weight of the history that has built up a long and friendly relationship. When I visited Kuwait shortly after the Gulf War, I highly admired the strong will of the Kuwaiti people to rebuild their country even in the face of extremely harsh realities," said Yamaguchi.

"I would like to continue to make efforts to strengthen the ties between our two countries," he added.

Following the event, the embassy distributed the latest issue of Japan-Kuwait Society's newsletter to guests. (end)

mk













MENAFN21022024000071011013ID1107880029