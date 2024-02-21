Palestinian Prisoner Dies In Israeli Occupation Prison

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Palestinian prisoner Khaled Al-Shawish passed away at the age of 53 in Israeli occupation prison, after being jailed for life since 2007.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Palestinian prisoners' authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Club said that Al-Shawish became paralyzed in 2001 after Israeli occupation force opened fire at him. Since his arrest, his health had been deteriorating due to the crimes of Israeli soldiers against him, they added.

The statement warned against the health risks Palestinian prisoners face in Israeli occupation prisons, especially after the October 7 events. Israeli soldiers have escalated torture, starvation and mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners since that date, it added.

They held Israeli accupation aggression responsible for his death in the West Bank, noting that he is the nineth Palestinian prisoner to have died in Israeli occupation prisons since October 7. (pickup previous)

nq







MENAFN21022024000071011013ID1107880028