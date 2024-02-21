Iraq, Netherlands To Set Up Cooperation Council

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq and the Netherlands have agreed to set up what they describe as a "comprehensive bilateral cooperation council."

The announcement follows talks last week between Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani and his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte.

A statement from the Prime Minister's office said that the new council will branch out into committees specializing in various fields, including a Committee for Cooperation in Agriculture, including water and irrigation technologies, in light of the extensive experience Dutch companies possess in this field.

The Dutch Prime Minister affirmed his country's desire to solidify its partnership with Iraq, shifting from the security aspect to economic cooperation and other developmental areas. He praised Prime Minister Al-Sudani's welcoming of Dutch companies to work in Iraq, opening doors for their contributions to infrastructure development, development plans, and major strategic economic projects.

(Source: Media office of the Prime Minister)

