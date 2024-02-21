Tharwat for Financial Securities participates in Restatex Riyadh Real Estate Exhibition 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick)

Riyadh, February 20, 2024

Tharwat for Financial Securities — a leading Saudi investment company specialized in the provision of funding, asset management, consulting, and financial services — has reinforced its commitment to advancing the transformation of the Kingdom’s real estate sector. The company participated in the 2024 edition of the Restatex Riyadh Real Estate Exhibition: Saudi Arabia’s largest real estate conference.



Held from 18 to 21 February 2024 — under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing, His Excellency Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail — at the Riyadh Exhibition Center, the event brought investors, developers, leaders, and decision makers from the Kingdom’s real estate sector and beyond together to explore potential opportunities and solutions to pressing challenges.



In line with Vision 2030, the gathering served as a platform for innovation, showcasing cutting-edge developments and the latest technologies reshaping the wider real estate sector.



Tharwat for Financial Securities was represented at the exhibition by the company’s CEO, Yazid Al-Huwaishel, and a selection of leading executives. As a company committed to accelerating the transformation of Saudi financial services — contributing to the Kingdom’s growth and development as a global investment hub — Tharwat for Financial Securities’ participation in the event extended the firm’s efforts to enhance the Saudi Arabian real estate ecosystem, strengthening the sector and boosting its financial prospects.



Yazid Al-Huwaishel, CEO, Tharwat for Financial Securities said: “Deeply-rooted in the Kingdom and committed to creating a brighter future for the people, communities, and entities we serve across the country, we have firmly established ourselves as one of the leading proponents of Saudi wealth creation. Be it through real estate and investment funds, or empowering investors with a diverse and comprehensive suite of innovative investment product and services, we aim to play our part in achieving the goals of Vision 2030, creating a greater, more prosperous Saudi Arabia.”



He added: “As part of this mission, we were delighted to have taken part in this year’s Restatex Riyadh Real Estate Exhibition. The timely conference provided a unique opportunity for us to spotlight the wide-ranging investments we have been making in the Kingdom’s real estate space. It also enabled us to outline our vision for the future and showcase the latest investment opportunities in the sector.”



Tharwat for Financial Securities is an investment company that provides funding, asset management, consulting, and financial services. Managing real estate assets estimated at more than SAR 5 billion, the company aims to create additional value for investors through investment diversification and by building strategic alliances with regional and local partners..



Since its establishment in 2014, Tharwat for Financial Securities has worked in a fully-aligned manner with leading authorities to realize the Kingdom’s economic potential. The company aims to enhance governance principles and financial resources, leveraging its technical expertise and standing in the asset management and real estate investment sector to benefit its clients and partners. Set apart by its extensive network, global outlook and innovation-led approach, the firm has built its success by exploring and capitalizing on investment opportunities in a diverse array of sectors, launching and overseeing hospitality, residential, entertainment, tourism, logistics and infrastructure projects.







