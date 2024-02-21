Saudi Capital Market Forum 2024 Concludes, Setting Stage for Hong Kong Edition

(MENAFN- FGS Global) Riyadh, 20 February 2024: Saudi Tadawul Group successfully concludes the Saudi Capital Market Forum 2024, held under the patronage of His Excellency Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program. This year’s edition welcomed over 4200 meeting participants, as well as the signing of 6 key MoUs. Over 640 investors were joined by more than 41 corporates from the region, and beyond.

In addition, Saudi Tadawul Group announced that, for the first time, the Saudi Capital Market Forum will host an international edition of the event in Hong Kong to be held on May 9, 2024, dedicated to fostering connectivity between Saudi Arabian and Asian capital markets.

The Forum brings together the world's leading financial minds and decision-makers, catalyzing dialogue and innovation in the global financial landscape and emphasizing the integration of emerging markets with established financial systems. The Forum consistently focuses on key themes such as market evolution, investment strategies, and regulatory developments, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to economic diversification and its strategic role in shaping the future of finance.

Eng. Khalid Al-Hussan, Saudi Tadawul Group CEO, commented: “As we conclude the Saudi Capital Market Forum 2024, under the patronage of His Excellency Mohammed Al Jadaan, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program, it's evident that Saudi Arabia has made remarkable strides in its journey towards an advanced capital market. Building upon the progress made over the past years, this flagship event has once again demonstrated our unique ability in connecting international markets, allowing for meaningful dialogue to create value for all in a sustainable manner.”

During the event, a series of strategic agreements were announced between Saudi Tadawul Group and its subsidiaries and the following entities:

• Saudi Tadawul Group and Shatlat signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote environmental awareness and tree planting initiatives;

• Saudi Tadawul Group and Atrum signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cultivate Saudi Arabia’s art and culture;

• Saudi Exchange and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development signed a cooperation agreement to launch a Social Responsibility Index; and

• Saudi Exchange and SALIC signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance sustainability initiatives,

The Forum concluded with the presentation of the Saudi Capital Market Awards 2023, in collaboration with CFA Society Saudi Arabia and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA).

The Saudi Capital Market Awards were established to recognize those demonstrating industry excellence and best practice across a variety of areas.





MENAFN21022024007153015390ID1107880007