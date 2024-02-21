Saudi Tadawul Group and Atrum Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Cultivate Saudi Arabia's Art and Culture

(MENAFN- FGS Global) Riyadh, 20 February 2024: Saudi Tadawul Group and Atrum have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support and promote artistic initiatives, educational programs, and cultural exchanges within the Kingdom through a strategic alliance that will leverage both parties' respective strengths and reach. This MoU was signed at the third edition of the Saudi Capital Market Forum, being held in Riyadh.





Key Highlights of the MoU:



• Artistic Collaborations: Atrum and Saudi Tadawul Group will join forces to spotlight and support artistic endeavors, including hosting art exhibitions and promoting cultural events across the country.



• Educational Outreach: The partnership will focus on educational outreach, nurturing local talent through art education programs, training, and creative workshops, with Atrum leading the design and Saudi Tadawul Group providing essential resources.



• Investing in Art: Together, they will seek out investment opportunities to support art projects, galleries, and cultural institutions, with an eye on enriching the Saudi art scene.



• Public Art Projects: The collaboration will bring art into public spaces, aiming to beautify Saudi cities with engaging art installations. Atrum will take the creative lead, while Saudi Tadawul Group will offer logistical and promotional support.



• Cultural Exchange: The partnership will also encourage a cultural exchange, bringing together local and international artists to foster a global artistic conversation and showcase Saudi talent on the world stage.



This partnership reflects a shared commitment to cultivating a dynamic and diverse artistic landscape in Saudi Arabia.







