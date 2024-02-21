Hamriyah Free Zone Showcases Investment Opportunities at Gulfood 2024, Captivating International Audience

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, February 20, 2024

The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority's (HFZA) pavilion at the 29th edition of Gulfood 2024 has stood out as a beacon for global investors, business leaders, and food industry executives. Garnering substantial interest and witnessing a remarkable turnout, the pavilion showcases the lucrative advantages and investment incentives of HFZA’s Food Park.

Set against the dynamic backdrop of the Dubai World Trade Centre until February 23, the pavilion introduces visitors to the specialized services tailored for the food industry sector.

The Food Park offers an integrated business environment for both local and international food companies, streamlining processes such as the import, export, storage, processing, and packaging of food items, along with providing top-tier logistics and warehousing solutions.

With over 5,500 exhibitors participating in the exhibition, the pavilion has captured the attention of many, underscoring the competitive advantages that position the free zone as a prime destination for leading global food and beverage companies and manufacturers.

HFZA’s advanced facilities, infrastructure, and investor-friendly opportunities, including customs and logistics services, were showcased as key factors enabling business growth and facilitating access to new markets from Sharjah.

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, emphasized that HFZA’s participation in Gulfood 2024 is a strategic move to highlight the exceptional investment environment within the Free Zone and the Food Park.

“Hosting over 1,700 companies across 11 million square feet, the park is equipped with lands, warehouses, offices, and various facilities designed to meet the diverse needs of companies and empower them to efficiently penetrate local, regional, and international markets,” Al Mazrouei said, adding: “The growing interest in HFZA’s pavilion at the exhibition reflects its role as a leader in catering to a range of sectors, particularly the food sector, highlighting its vital contribution to the industry.”





