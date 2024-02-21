Powering Progress: Audi Accelerates the Road to E-Mobility in the Middle East with the Launch of Audi EV Information portal

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (20th Feb 2024): In the fast-evolving landscape of Electric Vehicles (EVs), as the automotive industry ushers in a new era of sustainable mobility, innovation is taking centre stage. Audi is once again set to redefine the digital customer experience with the Audi Electric Mobility Information portal. A comprehensive EV-focused online platform, which can be found at audi-me.com/EVhub is designed to help customers adapt to their new electric mobility lifestyle with Audi, learn more about electric vehicles, find their perfect Audi EV and explore how to get the most out of their electric future.



Audi’s EV Hub stands as a comprehensive one-stop destination, designed to educate both prospective and existing customers on the benefits and practical aspects of operating an electric vehicle.



The platform's primary objective is to elucidate the key points surrounding the transition from traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles to electric. This ensures that both current and potential customers are not only well-informed but also feel confident in making the switch. The Audi EV Hub aims to provide a clear understanding of the significant advantages offered by EVs, fostering a sense of ease and empowerment among those considering the transition.

At the core of this platform lies a sophisticated cost comparison tool. This tool enables users to make a direct comparison between Audi ICE vehicles and e-tron models. By offering a detailed breakdown of ownership costs, including maintenance, service, fuelling/charging, and operational expenses, potential buyers can now make well-informed decisions that align with their budget and standards. This innovative feature further enhances the user experience, empowering individuals to make choices that suit their preferences and financial considerations.



In addition to this, the Audi EV Hub offers numerous other features designed to enhance the user experience. A range calculator, tailored to various conditions, provides users with insights into the available e-tron's performance across different scenarios. Charging solutions, both for home and on the road, help to eliminate any uncertainty regarding the practicalities of owning an EV.



Educational articles help to debunk myths surrounding electric vehicles, fostering a deeper understanding of the environmental and economic benefits. Beyond information, the platform equips users with practical tips to enhance their Audi EV's range. These insightful suggestions, seamlessly integrated with the user-friendly tools of the Audi EV Hub, collectively contribute to a holistic and informed EV ownership experience.

The new platform is a testament to Audi’s commitment to providing customers with a seamless and informative journey into the world of electric vehicles.







