Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Session Date:

Monday,

February 26, 2024

Session Time:

4:45 – 4:58 p.m. ET

Location:

NY Marriott Marquis

Presenter:

Sulagna Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Bhattacharya presently serves on the board of directors of BIO. In her presentation, she will give an overview of Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin platform and highlight the Company's gene-agnostic approach. Nanoscope leadership will also be available for meetings during the conference.

Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Private Biotech Conference

Session Date:

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Session Time:

1:40 – 2:10 p.m. ET

Presenter:

Sulagna Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer

In the fireside chat, Ms. Bhattacharya will discuss Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin platform as well as recent clinical data from the clinical trials for patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease. Nanoscope leadership will also be available for 1x1 meetings for the duration of the conference.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772 ). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126 ). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

