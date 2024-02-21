Two Of Oregon’S Favorite Craft Breweries Team Up With The Portland Timbers As Official Craft Beer Sponsors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10 Barrel Brewing and Widmer Brothers Sign a Multi-Year Deal That Includes Creation Of First Standing Room Only Section In The Stadium

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing Co . (“10 Barrel Brewing Co.” or“10 Barrel”), a trailblazer in the craft brewing industry, and Widmer Brothers Brewing (“Widmer Brothers”) , the original Portland craft brewer, both subsidiaries of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), are pleased to announce a multi-year, exclusive partnership with the Portland Timbers (“Timbers”). Widmer Brothers and 10 Barrel will become the official craft beer partners of the Timbers. At the same time, Pub Beer has been named as the official Patio Beer, unveiling the“Pub Beer Patio,” a new general admission section, and the first standing-room only section in the stadium. The partnership includes the unveiling of the 'World's Smallest Dive Bar' complete with the fixings that make for a bar a true dive - a dart board, pool cues, and of course, Pub Beer neon lights to lead the way to the taps.



“We are thrilled to bring in 10 Barrel as an official sponsor and extend our longstanding relationship with Widmer. Adding the Pub Beer Patio to our list of fan experience options gives us the chance to offer fans a totally unique and one of a kind matchday perspective,” said CEO Heather Davis.“A top priority of ours with the creation of this space is to make it lively and accessible to all fans, and our partners 10 Barrel and Widmer have been instrumental in the execution.”





“Being half a mile from the Timbers stadium, 10 Barrel's Portland Pub has long been a pre- and post-game mainstay for fans,” said Brian Hughes, Marketing Director, 10 Barrel.“It's been amazing to formalize this partnership and work with the Timbers staff to bring our ideas to life in an amazing venue.”

In addition to the tiny dive bar on the Pub Beer patio, the stadium will host a 10 Barrel Airstream-based pub serving up a selection of their ready-to-drink cocktails. With a 700-person capacity, the field-level Pub Beer patio will be open to general admission tickets.

“Widmer and the Timbers have had one of the longest running partnerships in the MLS and we couldn't be happier to continue that relationship for the '24 season – giving fans the opportunity to get our flagship Hefe on tap throughout the stadium,” said Brady Whalen, senior marketing director, Widmer Brothers.

10 Barrel and Widmer Brothers, leaders in the PNW craft scene and part of the larger Tilray craft beer family will also have more unique activations to come throughout the season with events happening at 10 Barrel's Portland Pub . On game days, these include beer specials, post-game rooftop parties, and special discounts for Timbers fans.

10 Barrel Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon, featuring innovative beers brewed locally at each of its four brewpub locations in Bend, Portland, and Boise. 10 Barrel has one simple mindset: Brew beer, drink beer, and have fun doing it. For more information, visit and follow @10barrelbrewing on social.

In 1984, Kurt and Rob Widmer quit their jobs to follow a lifelong passion for making great beer that could be shared with friends and family. From the very first pitcher, the Widmer Brothers sought to make beer that's easy to enjoy and perfect for sipping on the back porch or wherever life takes you. A lot has changed since then, but the truth that started it all remains - great beer brings people together. Widmer Brothers is proud to be celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2024 and looks forward to many more decades of delicious brews.

For further information about Widmer Brothers Brewing, please visit and follow @widmerbrothers .

The Portland Timbers are an American men's professional soccer club based in Portland, Ore., that plays their home matches at the iconic Providence Park. Founded in 2009, the club began play in Major League Soccer (MLS) – the top division of men's professional soccer in the United States – in 2011, winning its first league championship in 2015. The club has been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League in 1975, launching the era of“Soccer City USA” in the Rose City.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

